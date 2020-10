Photo Credit: Screenshot

One of the policemen involved in violently shutting down the illegal wedding in Givat Ze’ev last week, that sent at least one family member to the hospital and others guests crying out for help, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

All the police who were at the incident have been sent into quarantine, according to reporter Itay Gidasi of Radio Kol Chai.

Police have been criticized for the heavy use of force at backyard event.