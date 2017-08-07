Photo Credit: Bank Mizrahi Tefahot website

Most branches of Bank Mizrahi Tefahot were open on Monday throughout Israel despite a strike by the workers’ committee.

A labor dispute has been in force since negotiations broke down over negotiations for a new wage agreement. Management is demanding the workers’ committee make a promise not to disrupt work operations; for its part, the workers’ committee is refusing to make that committee in light of an announcement last week that Mizrahi Tefahot is in talks for a merger with Union Bank of Israel.

Monday was the fifth day of sanctions by the workers’ committee, but disruptions have only partially affected bank operations.

“Over 95 percent of the active branches were open on Sunday, and were providing services,” the bank’s management told Globes in a statement. “The number of employees returning to their regular jobs continues to rise.”

District managers have been selective in choosing which small branches should remain closed; managers of those branches were asked to provide service at other branches instead.