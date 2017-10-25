Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's office

IDF forces from the Judea Division early morning Wednesday seized a vehicle which had been purchased by the Palestinian Authority for thousands of shekels and awarded to the family of a terrorist, the IDF Spokesperson’s office reported.

In addition, a joint operation of Israeli forces from the Judea and Samaria Police and the Border Police seized a pistol and bullets in Hebron.

Overnight, IDF forces, the Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police arrested 14 wanted persons in Judea and Samaria. Twelve of the wanted persons are suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and violent disturbances.