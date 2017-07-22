Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A Sabbath celebration to mark the Friday night prior to the circumcision ceremony for a newborn male grandchild became a fountain of blood and terror Friday night when an Arab terrorist broke into a private family home in the Jewish community of Neve Tsuf (Halamish).

Armed with a Koran and a large knife, 19-year-old Omar al-Abed hopped the town’s fence, and within 15 minutes stabbed to death the 70-year-old grandfather and his son and daughter. Meanwhile, the wife of the son being stabbed to death managed to quickly race to another part of the house, hiding five other children with her. The grandmother who was seriously wounded in the attack was rushed to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

A neighbor serving in an elite IDF unit heard the screaming and raced over with his weapon and aimed through the window of the home. He shot and wounded the terrorist, who is still alive, according to a report on Channel 2 news.

“The woman with her five children was hiding in one room to call for help. When the United Hatzolah volunteer got there he saw three people in critical condition and another one who was in a serious condition. He and other volunteers started CPR on the wounded in a very difficult situation while the terrorist was still alive,” said Raphael Poch, United Hatzolah spokesperson spokesperson.

“The family had been celebration the birth of a grandson — a ‘shalom zachar’ – and the bris (circumcision) is this week. Three people ended up murdered and one seriously injured, but the woman with her five children are safe.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed “deep sorrow” over the murder in a statement to media.

“This was an act of terrorism committed by a beast incited by wild hatred,” he said. “The security forces are doing their utmost to maintain security and, to this end, will take all necessary measures.”

Three children survive the couple, including the mother of the newborn. No names have yet been released, pending notification of other family members.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet. May their blood be avenged.