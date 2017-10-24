Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson's Office

Improvised weapons, drugs worth tens of thousands of dollars and about $3,500 in cash were seized in a targeted police operation recently, at the home of a suspect in eastern Jerusalem. According to police, illegal weapons are often used to carry out acts of terrorism, in internal conflicts among eastern Jerusalem Arab residents, and in criminal pursuits.

Detectives, the police special patrol unit, Border Guard soldiers and the police K9 unit, have been targeting the possession of illegal weapons and drugs traded and distributed to Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem. As part of this activity, police searched the home of a suspect, 21, in eastern Jerusalem, during which it seized home-made Carlo sub-machine guns, about 170 ecstasy pills, 170 grams of hashish, and about $3,500 in cash.

The suspect was arrested and brought for questioning at the Shafat station in Jerusalem on suspicion of possession of weapons and drugs. The suspect will be arraigned and remanded in court.