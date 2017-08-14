Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

Three Arab residents of Jerusalem were indicted Monday for a series of security-related offenses.

Mohammed Abu-Khdeir, Abbas Salahi and Amro Ma’atouk are accused of being active members in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group, of establishing connections with the intent to murder, trying to buy weapons and other offenses.

Abu-Khdeir’s 16-year-old cousin, also named Mohammed, was kidnapped and burned to death in 2014 in a revenge attack by a group of Israeli youth following the abduction and murder by Hamas terrorists of Eyal Yifrah, Gil-Ad Sha’ar and Naftali Fraenkel.

The group of three are also accused of illegal weapons possession, weapons training, shooting in a residential area, several counts of attacking police officers, rioting and other offenses.

According to the indictment, the cell met several times beginning in March, 2017 until they were arrested in July. They are charged with planning to shoot at Israeli cars and place roadside bombs on the Nablus (Shechem) bypass road, as well as rioting and throwing stones at IDF troops.

Prosecutors have asked the court to extend the remand for all three suspects.