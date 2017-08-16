A suspicious suitcase shut down the entire Rechovot main train station, the surrounding streets, and all train traffic to the city for over two hours on Wednesday morning.

The police even issued a gag order on details of the incident, raising suspicions as to what they might have been found inside the suitcase.

Advertisement

The incident began around 8:30 AM when a suspicious suitcase was noticed. The train station was evacuated and the gag order was sent out.

Just before 11:00 AM. the train station was reopened.

The police announced there was no bomb or terrorists.

The suitcase belonged to an innocent tourist and the apparently unusual contents inside the suitcase were innocent too.