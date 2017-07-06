Photo Credit: Screenshot

Herman Guntherberg, 128, who lives in Argentina, has been telling reporters he is Adolf Hitler, and has escaped successfully from Germany back in 1945.

Adolf Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn, Austria.

Guntherberg told the rightwing newspaper El Patriota that he came to Argentina with a fake passport that had been made for him by the Gestapo.

Guntherberg’s wife Angela Martinez (they’ve been together 55 years) says her husband suffers from dementia. Which, come to think of it, this is what you’d expect her to say.

It turns out Guntherberg/Hitler is quite the Holocaust denier. He told El Patriota, “I’ve been blamed for a lot of crimes that I never committed. This is why I had to spend more than half of my life in hiding from the Jews.”

“Come to think of it, he mused, “I’ve had my punishment already.”

Guntherberg explains his emergence in his belief that it is safe for him now to reveal who he really is, because the Mossad is no longer chasing after Nazi war criminals. In fact, he is so secure, he is planning to publish his autobiography soon, under his old name.