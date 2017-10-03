Photo Credit:

United Hatzalah is putting the finishing touches on their Annual Concert that will take place in Binyanei Ha’Umah on Monday, October 9th, the 4th day of Chol Hamoed Sukkot. As opposed to previous years, this year the organization is shifting the usual focus of the event to highlight the contribution that family provides in saving lives.

Over the past year, the organization has put a strong emphasis on lifesaving that takes place at home by training thousands of individuals across the country in basic first aid. The project which is aptly called “Family First” encourages parents, older siblings, teachers and community workers to take a 4 hour basic first aid course so that they will know the proper first response in cases of choking, heart failure, burns and a variety of other emergency situations that require immediate treatment.

Advertisement

The Sukkot concert this year is reflecting this sentiment. “We are inviting families from all over to come and attend,” said Eli. “It will really be a family affair, especially as our performers are a family as well,” he added.

The concert headliner will be fan favorite, Avraham Fried who will make history by performing with his nephews Benny and Simcha Friedman, Eli Marcus, along with Bentzy and Shmuel Marcus from ‘8th Day’. In a recent interview with Israel National News Fried said “God willing, this Sukkot it will be me singing with my talented nephews. I have to remember as an uncle not to steal the show. I want to have fun with them, and to show the crowd that I am proud of them.”

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer spoke about the concert’s theme and how important the concept of family is to United Hatzalah. “Family is one of the main reasons why our volunteers do what they do. They go out to save people, to save families. At the same time, they instill a series of values in their own families such as the importance of helping others, about putting the needs of others before your own, the importance of a life, and about self-sacrifice. None of our volunteers get paid or reimbursed for their time. They often give up their own special quality family time in order to help other families remain intact. What’s extra special about our volunteers, is that they, in essence, have become their own family. Each branch, each chapter, has become a family. I like to think of all the volunteers as my extended family and I know that I am not alone in thinking so.”

“We are also very excited to be honoring a special guest during the concert, Leonardo Farkas, who is a renown businessman and philanthropist, a true friend and huge supporter of United Hatzalah,” Beer added. “Mr. Farkas understands the true sense of the word family and is not only a caring father and husband, but he embraces all of our volunteers as his family as well. His devotion to helping the people of Israel is such that he truly embodies the idea that all of the people of Israel, no matter where they may be located on the globe, are on big family.”

The concert will take place on Monday, October 9th at 19:30, at the Jerusalem Convention Center. United Hatzalah volunteers will also be on hand during the evening to speak with audience members and share stories. For more information or to order tickets click here:

“The holidays are the time to spend with family. So, in support of all the families we save, bring your family out to meet ours on Sukkot and I promise you that you will not be disappointed,” Beer encouraged.