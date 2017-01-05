web analytics
January 5, 2017 / 7 Tevet, 5777
Ma'ale Adumim

Maaleh Adumim

Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav/Flash90


Some photos of the beautiful city of Ma’ale Adumim, which is east of Jerusalem, heading down to the Dead Sea.

Ma’ale Adumim was designated a city in 1991, and has a population of over 37,500 people.

It may soon be the next part of the Land of Israel where the state applies sovereignty.

Maaleh Adumim

Maaleh Adumim

Photo of the Day

