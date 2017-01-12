web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson Street

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Menachem Mendel Schneerson Street

Photo Credit: Yaacov Cohen/Flash90


Israeli Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri revealed a new street sign during the opening ceremony for a new street in Kfar Chabad on January 10, 2017, named after Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

It’s called “HaRabbi Milubavitch Street”.

Menachem Mendel Schneerson Street

Photo of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

  1. Robert Weisman says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    Who paid for the new sign?

Current Top Story
The city of Efrat is located eight minutes south from Jerusalem along Highway 60.
We Survived an Arab Terror Attack on the Day of UN Resolution 2334

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/photos/rabbi-menachem-mendel-schneerson-street/2017/01/12/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: