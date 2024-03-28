<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z1YBWAAfkMA?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

So much wisdom! Rebbetzin Leah Wilhelm is the Chabad emissary at the University of Colorado in Boulder. She shares three distinct Chassidic teachings and helps us apply them to our lives. Rebbetzin Leah shares the teaching of Miriam bat Bilga–learning to see the good in others and bring it out. She also shares about hecksher mitzvah–the beforehand preparations that we do in order to carry out a mitzvah. She also talks about how to navigate feelings of guilt and shame through Cheshbon HaNefesh (making a checklist of everything that you did during the day in order to see where you excelled and the areas where you need to improve.)

Contact: [email protected]