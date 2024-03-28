So much wisdom! Rebbetzin Leah Wilhelm is the Chabad emissary at the University of Colorado in Boulder. She shares three distinct Chassidic teachings and helps us apply them to our lives. Rebbetzin Leah shares the teaching of Miriam bat Bilga–learning to see the good in others and bring it out. She also shares about hecksher mitzvah–the beforehand preparations that we do in order to carry out a mitzvah. She also talks about how to navigate feelings of guilt and shame through Cheshbon HaNefesh (making a checklist of everything that you did during the day in order to see where you excelled and the areas where you need to improve.)

Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

