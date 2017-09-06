Home Sections Community Community Currents – September 8, 2017 SectionsCommunityCommunity CurrentsIn Print Community Currents – September 8, 2017 By Jewish Press Staff - 15 Elul 5777 – September 6, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories Germany President Rivlin Recalls Olympic Massacre in ahead of Munich Memorial Inauguration Terrorism Watch: Spanish, Moroccan Police Capture Jihadist Cell in Both Countries Science and Tech A First: IAI National Strategic SIGINT Center Fuses Data Integration from All Sensors Business and Economy Finance Ministry Opposes Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot-Igud Merger Archaeology Haifa, Berlin Scientists Discover Connection between Pottery Vessel and the Development of the Elites Chessed and Tzedaka US Jewish Kids’ Social Media Campaign Helps Feed Hungry Israeli Schoolchildren News Briefs Palestinian Authority Palestinian Authority’s ‘Presidential Palace’ Morphing to National Library Terrorism 4 UK Soldiers Charged With Neo-Nazi, Terror Activities Sponsored Post Send a Kosher Salami to Houston Chessed and Tzedaka Jewish Press Staff Recommended Today Germany President Rivlin Recalls Olympic Massacre in ahead of Munich Memorial Inauguration Archaeology Haifa, Berlin Scientists Discover Connection between Pottery Vessel and the Development of the Elites Palestinian Authority New Poll: Arabs Pessimistic about Trump’s Help But Believe in Negotiations The Courts Bacon Emerging as Latest Villain in lawsuits Against US Restaurants Something Random from the Week Israel Exports Set To Top $100 Billion For First Time Business and Economy TPS / Tazpit News Agency