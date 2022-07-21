Photo Credit: screenshot

President Biden is being pressured by pro-abortion groups to take action after the US Supreme Court ruled that the right to abortion is not federally guaranteed and that each state must decide for itself how to handle the procedure. Even in states like New York which allow abortion until the moment of birth, pro-choice people are demanding federal action.

It is curious to watch their silence as Biden hands $100 million to hospitals thousands of miles away that ban the procedure completely.

The Palestinian Authority completely bans abortion in all circumstances, including rape, incest, and if the mother or fetus’s life is in danger. It is one of a handful of governments that have a full ban. Others include Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Congo, and Senegal.

Biden opted to hand monies to the hospital system directly because the Palestinian Authority flatly refuses to stop awarding money to terrorists that attack Jewish civilians. The Taylor Force Act, named for an American visiting Israel who was killed by a Palestinian Arab, prevents the United States from handing money to the PA while it actively funds the murder of civilians.

The US Congress must still approve Biden’s proposed $100 million award to the Palestinian hospital network. It will be interesting to see if members of congress like Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (D-NY), and Cori Bush (D-MO) who were arrested during their protest about abortion in front of the Supreme Court, will approve this funding for Palestinians whom they historically prioritize over any issue, including anti-Semitism and terrorism.

{Reposted from the author’s blog}