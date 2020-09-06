Photo Credit: Sebastian Baryli from Vienna, Austria / Wikipedia

Lynn Mahoney

President San Francisco University

Dear President Mahoney,

I would like to support SFU’s decision to invite Leila Khaled to speak at a Zoom conference in which she will represent the Palestinian people’s desire to euthanize the state of Israel. Where better than SFU to enlist recruits for the eradication of the Jewish state.

There is one issue that you might need to confront, and that is that Leila Khaled underwent plastic surgery to change her appearance without according to her any anesthetics, (I wanted to endure the pain to prove the strength of my belief in the Palestinian cause). How will you know that it’s her and not some imposter absconding with her check?

Sincerely yours,

Larry Shapiro,