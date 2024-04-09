Photo Credit: CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 Deed |

Editor’s Note: A satiric addition to Larry’s Letters:

Al-Hayat al-Jadida the official daily newspaper of the Palestinian National Authority has reported that

the solar eclipse was created by the Zionists to burn the eyes of Palestinians who are unable to get the proper viewing glasses because of a Zionist blockade.

Sec. of State Anthony Blinken travelling to Chad for the annual African Burning Tire conference condemned Israel for denying viewing glasses to the Palestinians stating: Jews who place great value on reading are no strangers to the wearing of glasses. To deny them to the Palestinians violates the Judaic value of Tikkun Olam.

VP Kamala Harris stated: There will be consequences if Israel continues denying Palestinian the lifesaving eclipse watching glasses.

South Africa has tabled a complaint with the ICJ accusing Israel of carrying out a eclipseocide on the Palestinians by deliberately burning their eyes.

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators around the world are gathering and shouting Zionists to the sun!

The presumptive Republican presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump stated, fuck Netanyahu for congratulating crooked Joe Biden on his fake election.