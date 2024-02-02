Photo Credit: courtesy

*Editor’s Note: The Jewish Press Online is proud to present a daily “Brain Teaser,” from The People’s Talmud website. Created by Rabbi Gedalia Gurfein, The People’s Talmud is unique in presentation, dynamic and engaging in approach, and it might just be the most fun and informative trip to the Talmud ever. Buckle up and ENJOY! Remember, Learning Talmud is a blessing!

Are you doing the Daf Yomi or wish you were? Check out the Brain Teaser and test yourself if you caught this info as the daf flew by! And if not, don’t feel bad, just click the link below and you’ll get the answer you missed.

Advertisement





You’re friend called you a donkey. Now what?

Baba Kama 92: PEOPLE