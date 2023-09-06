Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

ADL is a garbage leftist organization. It never was good for anything, but under its current head, Jonathan Greenblatt, it’s become a generic woke group dedicated to intersectionality. I have spent over a decade exposing ADL for what it is, including, last week, its decision to spend the anniversary of the Crown Heights Pogrom together with Al Sharpton in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Tesla CEO and the owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk met with a coalition of leftist groups, including Color of Change (formerly founded by Van Jones), NAACP and ADL, that were organizing boycotts of Twitter over “hate speech.”

A total of 40 organizations including ADL, GLAAD, NAACP, Muslim Advocates, National Hispanic Media Coalition, United Church of Christ and many others urged advertisers to boycott Twitter.

Musk blamed these groups for “a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.”

Recently Musk rebooted these claims, but instead of addressing all of these groups, which are still pressuring Twitter advertisers to drop their ads, he decided to blame only ADL.

And while ADL is a reprehensible group, there are currently 60 organizations in the #StopToxicTwitter coalition, representing a range of leftist groups. Musk apparently decided it was easier to target ADL.

And he didn’t just target ADL, he began promoting a campaign by Keith Woods: an antisemitic Irish vlogger with a long, ugly history of attacking Jews. Not the ADL, Jews.

According to Newsmax, “The barrage began Saturday, when Musk liked a post by YouTube influencer Keith O’Brien, who goes by Keith Woods online and once called himself a ‘raging antisemite,’ over the trending ‘#BanTheADL,’ which he started. O’Brien’s quest began the day after the Yaccarino-Greenblatt meeting.” (Linda Yaccarino is the CEO of X.)

Instead of amplifying the concerns of non-woke Jews about the ADL, Musk chose to turn to a guy who says things like this:

“Piers Morgan, from his humble morning show is now the only journalist in the Anglosphere openly challenging and mocking the precepts of globohomo on a regular basis. How long until the Jews find a recording of him saying a bad thing and cost him his job?”

And this: “All PragerU content reads like it was written for 12-year-olds. Socialism bad, Jews good, eat your blue pills you stupid fucking goyim.”

Who’s actually funding the campaign to censor Twitter?

That’s a question Elon Musk seems oddly incurious about, considering it’s an old and very non-Jewish pal from the dot-com scene.

The ADL received a $250,000 seed grant from the Omidyar Network to “build a state-of-the-art command center in Silicon Valley to combat the growing threat posed by hate online.”

That was a small piece of $100 million promised by Pierre Omidyar, a Franco-Iranian billionaire who made his money founding eBay, to fight “online hate.”

Musk ought to know who Omidyar is because he became quite rich in part because of him; eBay bought PayPal, and then was behind the boycott against him.

Is Musk aware of this? Yes, he is.

And his response was a pathetic lone tweet: “Any truth to this @OmidyarNetwork?”

It doesn’t appear that Omidyar even bothered answering him.

But rather than calling out Omidyar, which might involve actual risk, or challenging the 60 groups, some of which were funded by Omidyar, Musk decided to take on only one of them, while allying with an antisemite to conduct a smear campaign blaming Jews for a boycott backed by money from an Iranian billionaire.

The ADL are dishonest and toxic. So is Elon Musk.

After promising a new age of free speech, Twitter (or as he now likes to call it, X) has become a playground for anyone Musk favors. There was a brief moment when the algorithmic iron curtain fell, only to be raised again. Twitter is not fundamentally any different than Facebook when it comes to censorship and rigging, except that Zuckerberg spends less time posturing and pretending to be a friend of free speech.

Musk likes to posture because it serves as a convenient distraction. Instead of taking on the big boys, like Omidyar and Soros, he decides to team up with some gutter Jew-haters to put on a show, and then move on to some other distraction. The Musk reality distortion field is, like that of most celebrities, powerful, but only when you refuse to look past it and see the truth.

These are the facts.

The ADL is bad. So is Musk.

No one should support the ADL. Neither should they support Musk, who is too cowardly to take on big leftist funders but has decided to compensate for that by blaming the Jews.

If Musk really wants to fight back against the boycott, he can take on Omidyar. And that is the question that should be asked of him over and over again as he seeks a distraction by blaming the Jews for his problem with a fellow non-Jewish tech industry titan. Whether he challenges Omidyar to a cage match or sues him is up to him.

But he should actually put up or shut up.

