That event is credited with introducing the blood libel myth to the Arab world, where it is still circulating.

Today the story changes a bit, “horrible Israeli soldiers deliberately killing children,” usually accepted by the mainstream media, progressive Democrats, much of the EU and the Arab World. The libel is spread by the media without question, despite that they are false and the US State Dept. definition calls that blood libels Antisemitism. Their description of Jew-hatred includes using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus, dual loyalty or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.

One such blood libel the al Durah hoax, where a young child was supposedly shot by Israeli forces. The story was faked by an anti-Israel French reporting crew and was picked up by the world media. The hoax incited the second Palestinian intifada, which caused the deaths of more than a thousand Palestinian and Israeli citizens. The entire thing was staged by a Palestinian Cameraman who worked for one of the French TV Networks (France 24)—the boy was never harmed by the IDF.

One recent blood libel was made live on TV. In October of 2015 Israeli police shot a man who was lunging at them with a knife. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin claimed the man’s hand was open and couldn’t be holding a knife, this was an anti-Semitic blood libel lie so blatant that MSNBC host Jose Diaz’ Balart used the very same video Mohyeldin filed, to show that it was obvious that the terrorist’s hands weren’t open and it certainly looked like he had a knife in his hand. See video below (Mohyeldin was not fired for lying on the air).

The modern version of the label usually involves the warlike American Jews controlling our foreign policy and pushing the country into war, or the militaristic Jewish State of Israel deliberately trying to kill young Palestinians.

Three days after Bush #43 went into Iraq in 2003 (and three weeks before Passover), anti-Semite and Holocaust denier Pat Buchanan came up with a new angle to the blood libel, Buchanan who is a serial Jew-hater claimed those damned Jooos pushed us into war, aim

“For whose benefit these endless wars in a region that holds nothing vital to America save oil, which the Arabs must sell us to survive? Who would benefit from a war of civilizations between the West and Islam? Answer: one nation, one leader, one party. Israel, Sharon, Likud.” ( The American Conservative Whose War? 3/24/03)

Former President Barack Obama made a similar claim, in a conference call to liberal Jews. Obama’s July 31, 2015 phone call organized by the Anti-Israel group J Street and other progressive Jewish groups. Obama’s message could be summed up as, please help because those rich people are helping those warmongering Jews to fight this incredible Iran deal because they don’t like me and they want to start a war just like they did in Iraq.

The message was clear to the Jewish participants, William Daroff Senior Vice President for Public Policy & Director of the Washington office of The Jewish Federations of North America tweeted during the meeting “Jews are leading effort to kill #Irandeal. ‘Same people opposing the deal led us into Iraq war,’” and followed with “Canard: Jews got us into Iraq War.”

The truth is that Prime Minister Sharon strongly recommended against the Iraq war, prophetically saying that Saddam Hussein is the West’s only check on Iran and removing the despot would allow the Iranian regime to dominate the gulf.

Author Max Blumenthal, son of Hillary Clinton buddy Sid Blumenthal often makes “blood libel accusations against Israel. His latest book Goliath includes chapters comparing Israel to the Nazis, such as “The Concentration Camp,” or “The Night of Broken Glass,” and others which are just slanderous, like “How to Kill Goyim and Influence People,” all of them reminiscent of the anti-Semitic blood libels popular in medieval Europe. F. Glenn Miller Jr., the 73-year-old an anti-Semite who shot and killed three Jews outside a Jewish community center in Kansas three years ago, was a huge fan of Max Blumenthal’s anti-Semitic rantings. Max’s writings were emailed to Hillary by his father. She sent them around to the State Department to read.

Former President Obama often reawakened the medieval anti-Semitic blood libel with false accusations against the Jewish State, refusing to acknowledge the Palestinian’s use of human shields, and condemning Israel for any civilian casualties.

This was even though Obama’s own Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey said that Israel went to “extraordinary lengths” to limit civilian casualties in the recent war in Gaza and that the Pentagon had sent a team to see what lessons could be learned from the operation.

“I actually do think that Israel went to extraordinary lengths to limit collateral damage and civilian casualties. In fact, about 3 months ago we sent, we asked [IDF Chief of Staff] Benny [Gantz] if we could send a lessons learned team – one of the things we do better than anybody I think is learn – and we sent a team of senior officers and non-commissioned officers over to work with the IDF to get the lessons from that particular operation in Gaza. To include the measures they took to prevent civilian casualties and what they did with tunneling, because Hamas had become very nearly a subterranean society. And so, that caused the IDF some significant challenges. But they did some extraordinary things to try to limit civilian casualties to include calling out, making it known that they were going to destroy a particular structure. Even developed some techniques, they call it roof knocking, to have something knock on the roof, they would display leaflets to warn citizens and population to move away from where these tunnels.”

Immediately afterward Jen Psaki the spokesperson for the State Department, did what she could to shoot down General Dempsey.

It remains the broad view of the entire administration that they could have done more,” Psaki said during a press briefing Friday when asked about the Dempsey. And they should have taken more feasible precautions to prevent civilian casualties.

AP reporter Matt Lee pointed out that, according to Dempsey, Israel had lived up to the “high standards” to which the Obama administration holds Israel. Still, Psaki said, Israel’s efforts were not enough

Even when an Israeli attack happens outside a civilian area and the terrorist group stages a death scene like they did in 2014 when a bomb landed outside the grounds of a school, President Obama and the MSM continued to believe the staged death scene even when presented with video evidence.

As recently as Mid-March 2017 more than 200 anti-Semitic videos were hosted on YouTube, The Jewish News of Great Britain reported:

Marie van der Zyl, vice president of the Boards of Deputies, said: “These shocking and vile videos are packed with anti-Semitic tropes. They accuse Jews of murdering Christian children to use their blood in matzah – the classic blood libel; they accuse Jews of promoting paedophile; they accuse Jews owning the world’s governments and media and they accuse Jews of being parasites. To say the videos promote racial hatred would be a massive understatement

And of course, there is Louis Farrakhan who is loved and respected by Democratic Party members of Congress and the women’s movement. Farrakhan preaches that the Jews are warmongers who enjoy killing. During his latest Saviour’s Day, Speech Farrakhan repeated one of his favorites; “It is now becoming apparent that there were many Israelis and Zionist Jews in key roles in the 9/11 attacks. Israelis had foreknowledge of the attacks… We know that many Jews received a text message not to come to work on September 11”

Murderous Jews is a favorite theme of Farrakhan In recent history, Farrakhan crawled out from under his rock it to blame the death of Michael Jackson on the Jews, and the Jews turned Major Hasan into a killer.

Just as disturbing as Farrakhan’s use of the blood libel is the fact that so many members of Congress including 21 members of the Congressional Black Coalition and the deputy chairman of the Democratic Party embrace and honor the hate-monger.

This is an abridged list, sadly there are enough examples to fill a years-worth of posts, and that’s just for the modern anti-Semitic blood libels.

In the weeks leading up to and during the Passover holiday when we tell the story of how God wondrously delivered our ancestors from Egypt. The Jew haters of all forms will still be out there accusing the Jews of a lust for blood. Understand that while some will say Israel or Zionists, but that is merely a politically correct way of saying Jews.

Near the end of the Passover ritual meal, called a Seder, Jews open the door to the outside the purpose of which most people say is to symbolically invite the Prophet Elijah to join the meal. But others believe the reason has more to do with the prayer which comes next:

“Pour out Thy wrath upon the nations that know Thee not, and upon kingdoms that did not call upon Thy name. For they have consumed Jacob, and laid waste his habitation. Pour out Thy rage upon them, and let Thy fury overtake them. Pursue them in anger and destroy them, from under the heavens of the LORD.”

It is unique in Jewish Prayer, we don’t normally pray for bad things to happen to bad people, we pray for them to change their ways. However, Passover is the celebration of our freedom as a people, and the blood libel is now a year-round problem that in a way is trying to re-enslave the Jews.

Perhaps the reason to open the door and make that prayer is to create a very public show to the haters. Including the slime who perpetuate the modern-day blood libel, or the politicians who accept hatred in the name of votes. We as a free Jewish people we will no longer hide, and with the help of God, we will never stand for your hatred.