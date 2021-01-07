Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

{Reposted from the PMW website}

The decision of US President Trump to pardon the four American security contractors who in 2007 killed 14 Iraqis in Baghdad (details below), served a regular columnist for the official PA daily as spring board to smear President Trump. Muwaffaq Matar, who is also a member of the Revolutionary Council of Abbas’ Fatah Movement, wrote that Trump is “cloned from the genes of Hitler, Mussolini, and Balfour” and runs a “mafia gang” in what he termed “the Black House.” This alleged genetic heritage expresses itself in “multiple personality disorder, megalomania, and a racial superiority [complex]”:

“The White House during the term of [US] President [Donald] Trump has become a dubious place in which a global mafia gang dwells, which views itself as being in a position of ruling the world…

The only explanation for the announcement issued by Trump’s Black House following his decision to pardon the perpetrators of the massacre [in Iraq in 2007]… is that this man not only suffers from multiple personality disorder, megalomania, and a racial superiority [complex], but rather he also constitutes a mix of racism and a bloody colonialist mentality, which is embodied inside a human entity cloned from the genes of [Adolf] Hitler, [Benito] Mussolini, and [former British Foreign Secretary Arthur] Balfour!” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 24, 2020]

Advertisement



This is far from the first time the PA and Fatah have been using hate speech against Trump. As Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moved the US embassy there, closed the PLO office in Washington, cut US aid to UNRWA, and proposed his Middle East peace plan which would have the PA compromise on its ideologies – to name just a few of his decisions unpopular with the PA – the PA became more and more enraged with him. Palestinian Media Watch has documented that the PA and Fatah mocked Trump from the start. Abbas’ Fatah has referred to him as “Hitler,” called him an “irrelevant clown, and made him drown in an animated video. At a demonstration organized by the PLO in which the Bethlehem District Governor Kamel Hamid participated, Palestinians hung an effigy of Trump on the gallows and later burned it:

Moreover, the PA has mocked Trump in numerous cartoons in the official PA daily, among other things portraying him as a shark, and Israel’s puppet:

In this music video, the PA continued the same idea, showing Trump and his Senior Advisor Kushner as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s “messengers.” Netanyahu was referred to as “a monster with horns dragging a tail” – the tail being Trump.

Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard – American security contractors of the Blackwater security firm working for the US government, who killed 14 Iraqis in Baghdad while guarding US personnel on Sept. 16, 2007. Prosecutors claimed the four launched an unprovoked attack, while their defense claimed they mistakenly believed they were being attacked. While their first trial was dismissed, in 2014 Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, and Slough, Liberty, and Heard were convicted on multiple charges of voluntary and attempted manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years. The sentences were all overturned in a 2017 appeal but reinstated in 2019, with Slough, Liberty, and Heard being given approximately half their original sentences. US President Donald Trump pardoned them on Dec. 22, 2020.

The following is a longer excerpt of the op-ed:

Excerpt of an op-ed by Muwaffaq Matar, Fatah Revolutionary Council member and regular columnist for the official PA daily

Headline: “Iraqi Ali Al-Kinani is like Palestinian Muhammad Abu Khdeir”

“‘Paul Slough and his colleagues do not deserve to spend one minute in prison’ – this is what Brian Heberlig said, the American defense attorney of one of those accused in the massacre… that took place in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, on Sept. 16, 2007 (refers to an incident in which four American security contractors guarding US personnel opened fire and killed 14 Iraqis, mistakenly believing they were under attack -Ed.). It was committed by four American employees of an American security firm named ‘Blackwater,’ while using machine guns, sniper rifles, and grenade launchers. Fourteen Iraqi civilians were killed at the scene, including 9-year-old child Ali Al-Kinani. This statement exposes how deeply racism is rooted in the superpower whose political leaders do not stop claiming that the goal of their direct interference and policy in the world’s states in general, and in the Arab lands in particular, is to spread the principles of freedom, justice, and democracy in the world. The White House during the term of [US] President [Donald] Trump has become a dubious place in which a global mafia gang dwells, which views itself as being in a position of ruling the world, and does not recognize the conventions and agreements of the UN and its organizations… The only explanation for the announcement issued by Trump’s Black House following his decision to pardon the perpetrators of the massacre, some of whom were sentenced to life, is that this man not only suffers from multiple personality disorder, megalomania, and a racial superiority [complex], but rather he also constitutes a mix of racism and a bloody colonialist mentality, which is embodied inside a human entity cloned from the genes of [Adolf] Hitler, [Benito] Mussolini, and [former British Foreign Secretary Arthur] Balfour! The White House – in a statement that expressed what is going through the head of its number one tenant – considered the four criminals as fighters who ‘have a long history of service to their homeland.’ In this way it proved to any thinking person that for Trump serving the homeland means crime, massacres, racism, theft of human rights, attacking the homelands of the peoples and their resources, and even preventing their right to self-determination. The soul of the victim of this massacre, Iraqi child Ali Al-Kinani, is equal to the soul of Jerusalem Palestinian child Muhammad Abu Khdeir (see note below -Ed.)… because for us in occupied Palestine, the government of the Israeli racist colonialist occupation system is pardoning criminals who murder children and innocent civilians after a performance in the courts, an appeal, and strictly staged stories in the media (sic., Abu Khdeir’s murderers are serving sentences, including a life sentence)…

It seems to me I can hear Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu each directing their soldiers: ‘Murder and do not turn your face away, murder the Arab, and we will defend you with pardoning.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 24, 2020]

Muhammad Abu Khdeir – Palestinian teen kidnapped and murdered by Israeli extremists in Jerusalem on July 2, 2014, in revenge for the kidnapping and murder of Israeli teens Eyal Yifrach, Gilad Shaar and Naftali Fraenkel in the West Bank on June 12. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli ministers immediately condemned the revenge murder in the strongest terms. Israeli police arrested six Israeli suspects on July 6 of whom three confessed to murdering Khdeir. One of the murderers, Yosef Ben-David, is serving life in prison and an additional 20 years. His two accomplices, both unnamed minors, are serving life in prison and 21 years respectively.