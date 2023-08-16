Photo Credit: courtesy author

The Biden administration claims that they have a speedy plan to resolve the legal status of the massive numbers of illegal alien migrant invaders they’re releasing every day into the country.

The reality, as Assemblyman Lester Chang, one of the few NYC Republican elected officials revealed, is an indefinite extension with a court date that stretches into the next decade.

Maybe the document is a misprint or something photoshopped together, but we’ve already heard reports of migrants getting court dates in 2027 and 2035.

In Brownsville, migrants who arrived in the US Thursday showed The Post their paperwork with designated court dates set as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida. Now they have been admitted to the county and given a court date, the migrants can receive a work permit and legally live and work in the US until their case comes up.

The open borders regime violates immigration law (much like all the other laws) in two ways: by ignoring it entirely or by creating loopholes that amount to amnesty. Examples of the latter include selective prosecution leading to DACA and temporary protected status for troubled areas that allow illegal aliens to remain here indefinitely. Court cases in 2032 amount to the same thing. Long before then the illegal invaders will have kids, they’ll be able to point to how long they’ve lived here and the chamber of commerce politicians will tell us that they’re too useful and integrated to expel no matter what eventually happens in their cases.

