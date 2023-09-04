Photo Credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90

While Israel’s terrorism problem is widely covered, its problem with illegal migrants isn’t.

Israel is on the migrant route from Africa to Europe. Many of the migrants who make it to Israel don’t actually leave. Parts of Tel Aviv have been taken over by migrants and gangs who have their own no-go zones.

Why don’t you know about it? Because nobody wants to talk about it. The media generally isn’t interested in covering it except when it occasionally reports on pro-migrant leftist protests and the pro-Israel camp tends to repeat the stuff that the establishment puts out which is ignoring the problem. The people suffering from the massive illegal alien migrant population are the ones living in poorer parts of Tel Aviv.

No one can tell for sure how many illegals reside in the city. No one has taken a census there and no one is likely to come up with any credible statistics. But an entire Tel Aviv neighborhood has essentially been ripped out of the city and commandeered. It has become an extraterritorial entity into which few veteran Israelis meander. Last month, 67-year-old Esther Galili was brutally beaten to death by an intoxicated Eritrean illegal on Rehov Hagra, around the corner from the home she inhabited for decades. The unprovoked gruesome attack was captured by surveillance cameras. Galili was the last Israeli on her street. All others had fled in panic and even the illegals resident there fear for their lives. Four other victims were murdered nearby in recent months. Last week the police arrested four Africans on charges of aggravated assault and drug trafficking. The populist tabloids called them “Sudanese refugees,” although bona fide refugees from the Sudan’s Darfur region constitute merely a negligible fraction of Tel Aviv’s migrant sub-Saharan population.

Here’s another similar attack that was captured on video. The situation has been bad for a long time.

Israel is now home to some 60,000 migrants from Africa, most of them Eritrean and Sudanese. The vast majority of them live in south Tel Aviv, specifically in a several-block radius around Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station and Levinsky Park. As this group has come to south Tel Aviv, however, crime has spiked, with Israel Police reporting earlier this year that in 2012 there was a 53 percent increase in felonies by migrants in the area.

Israel’s new conservative government in part came into office on a promise to finally start deporting the illegals. Unfortunately Israel’s leftist judiciary, especially its Supreme Court, has blocked such efforts. House Democrats also pressured Israel to drop any plan to deport the migrant population.

And this was a government plan to hand the migrants $3,500 and buy them plane tickets.

Now the whole thing has exploded in a way that no one could ignore with riots in the ‘nicer’ part of Tel Aviv. Groups of Eritreans fighting over issues in their home country violently clashed with each other and with police leading to gunfire and serious injuries.

Here’s video.

It got ugly.

Eritreans from both sides faced off with construction lumber, pieces of metal, rocks, and at least one axe, tearing through a neighborhood of south Tel Aviv where many asylum seekers live. Protesters smashed shop windows and police cars, and blood spatter was seen on sidewalks. One government supporter was lying in a puddle of blood in a children’s playground. Israeli police in riot gear shot tear gas, stun grenades, and live rounds while officers on horseback tried to control the protesters, who broke through barricades and hurled chunks of rocks at the police. Police said officers resorted to live fire when they felt their lives were in danger.

The violence is now impossible to ignore.

Magen David Adom teams treated a total of 114 individuals. The injuries span across various levels of severity: 8 individuals are in a serious condition, 13 have sustained moderate injuries, 93 have incurred mild injuries. Of the injured, 30 are police officers. Predominantly, these injuries comprise bruises, many resulting from stones and discarded objects. The Magen David Adom blood services have been instrumental, supplying hospitals with 130 doses and blood components to streamline the medical care for the injured.

May Golan, a longtime activist from South Tel Aviv against the illegal alien takeover, has placed the blame on the leftist justices of the Supreme Court. As did Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

“In the Saturday riots, which were only the promo for what awaits us if we do not return the infiltrators to their countries of origin, there is only one responsible: the High Court. For years we have been warning, for years the High Court has prevented any action that would allow the infiltrators to be returned to their homes. That is precisely why we are leading the reforms in the judicial system that will allow elected officials to make decisions and carry them out for the citizens of Israel, their safety and security,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Saturday night.

This is why judicial reform is so urgent.

Israel is suffering from the same problems as America, Europe and many other countries. It’s under siege by migrant invaders and domestic pro-leftist protesters.

This parody by Caroline Glick’s Latma from a decade ago perfectly captured leftist hypocrisy on the invaders.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}