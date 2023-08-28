Photo Credit: Courtesy artist Bosch Fawstin

The Veterans Affairs scandals that disgraced the Obama administration never went away. Instead the VA has stonewalled groups like Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) who have been seeking information about wait times for veterans. It’s not that the VA doesn’t have the money to treat vets, but that the money continues to be wasted on radical woke agendas.

After a prolonged battle, Concerned Veterans for America uncovered documents showing that the VA has manipulated wait time numbers to misleadingly portray appointments a month and a half away as having a zero wait time. This is a continuation of the waiting lists scandal under the Obama administration a decade ago that we were told had been successfully resolved.

Advertisement





The Trump administration and a Republican Congress passed the VA Mission Act to allow veterans more access to health care outside the system, but the VA obstructed veterans from getting ‘community care’. Veterans who couldn’t get timely health care were warned against going outside the system and subjected to extra layers of obstruction by the VA bureaucracy.

The VA violated the VA Mission Act and its action likely led to illness and possibly deaths.

A USA Today investigation revealed that “VA administrators are overruling doctors’ judgments and preventing them from sending their patients outside the VA health care system.”

The VA’s goal is to keep veterans from leaving the system to save money.

While the VA can’t seem to care for veterans, it is busy offering transgender procedures that include hormones, pre-op evaluation, and post-op care. The VA handles everything from using the right pronouns to storing sperm and eggs, and even hair removal and fake breasts.

Veterans with cancer are not being treated in a timely manner, but those whose mental problems lead them to think that they’re really women are getting fast tracked to castration.

Chris Beck, a former Navy SEAL who was turned into the poster boy for transgenderism, described being fast-tracked after an hour-long meeting at the VA.

Even while the VA was fighting efforts to track accurate wait times, VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced that he planned to offer castration and other gender mutilation surgeries. McDonough is not a doctor and had not served in the military, he was an Obama aide, part of the administration that was responsible for the original VA wait time scandal.

As a reward, Biden appointed him to head the VA. “Be they veterans of color or LGBTQ+ veterans, our job is to get them all the service and the care that they’ve earned,” McDonough explained his priorities. What about veterans who aren’t members of a minority group? They don’t matter.

McDonough estimated that transgender surgeries might cost as much as $71 million. And he was eager to move forward even at a time when the VA was back to playing musical chairs with medical appointments and putting veterans through hell to save a few thousand here and there.

Within the active duty military health care system known as ‘Tricare’, personnel are being hit with 10% fee increases even as Tricare now covers hormones and offers waivers for “medically necessary gender affirming surgery”. There have been over 250 transgender surgical procedures which have cost millions of dollars and deprived genuinely sick people of care.

It’s not just active duty military personnel at risk of dangerous, unproven and permanently damaging procedures and medications, but also their family members.

In the final year of the Obama administration, the doors were thrown open to “gender affirming care” for vulnerable children and teens from military families resulting in a quadrupling of the numbers of patients: many of them teenage girls who are at the worst risk of being mutilated.

There were 500 children as young as 10 years old who were potentially subjected to indoctrination leading them to dangerous hormones and procedures that could destroy their lives.

Rather than fighting our enemies and healing our troops, the military health care system for both active duty personnel and veterans had been warped into serving woke sexual identity politics.

The Department of Defense even dedicated $1.1 million to studying prostate cancer in transgender ‘women’.

The DOD’s promotion of transgender indoctrination is particularly destructive during a time when active duty personnel and veterans are suffering record rates of suicide and mental illness. Pushing them toward an identity and its associated procedures that have been shown to increase, rather than decrease, symptoms of mental illness and suicide rates is unforgivable.

The Biden administration has made identity politics into its north star and disloyal military brass have put that agenda ahead of warfighting capabilities, military readiness and the welfare of the troops. While there’s no money to provide cancer treatments for veterans at the VA, there’s plenty of money for hormones, fake breasts and transgender counseling sessions.

Veterans may have to wait months for an appointment to treat urgent medical problems, but appointments for transgender counseling are fast tracked as medically necessary. Active duty personnel are being hit with more Tricare fee hikes at a time when military salaries are not keeping up with the inflationary cost of living, but someone has to pay for the hormones.

Biden and his disloyal military brass have betrayed the country at every opportunity. They have lost wars, empowered enemies and undermined America. They have taken the military hostage to promote abortion and they are killing active duty personnel and veterans through their obsession with transgender identity politics.

Our veterans and active duty military personnel deserve the best. Instead they and their families are being treated like guinea pigs for a social experiment being performed on the country.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}