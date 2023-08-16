For several months, we have opined in these pages that the Biden administration’s multiple initiatives to strengthen U.S. ties with Saudi Arabia and play up to Iran seem carefully designed to drag Israel into the mix, with a view to promoting Israeli concessions to the Palestinians and gaining Israeli support for U.S. overtures to Iran. The wedge issue is full normalization of relations between Israel and the Saudis. Things now seem to be coming to a head, and it is time to call the President out for trying to direct Israeli foreign policy with this dangling carrot.

Most of us are familiar with the current unprecedented U.S. intervention in the internal affairs of Israel, specifically President Joe Biden’s statements about the Netanyahu administration’s plan to overhaul the powers of the Supreme Court.

What is less well-known is that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have also reportedly now also agreed on the broad contours of a deal for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel – in exchange for Israeli concessions to the Palestinians that the Jewish State has long been unwilling to make. The U.S. package would also provide security guarantees for Saudi Arabia and help with its ostensibly civilian nuclear program.

Also not well-known is that the Biden team is seeking to trade on the recent Saudi friendship deal with Iran, using the hope of a Saudi deal with Israel as an incentive for Israel to close its eyes at U.S. outreach to Iran – like in the recent prisoner exchange that allowed Iran to recover $6 billion of its sanctioned assets held around the world.

To be sure, the U.S. efforts are not primarily rooted in Israeli issues. Washington undoubtedly is acting on its belief that now is the time to act to remain a central player in the Middle East in order to contain Iran, isolate Russia, and counter China’s recent major efforts in the region.

Setting in place a process whereby Israel can contribute to the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s economy is key to Saudi planning for the future and efforts to broker a deal between the two countries is a key objective of the Riyadh government. While Israel would certainly benefit somewhat by an Iran constructively engaged with the U.S., it is being dragged along for the ride and should be left to determine its own priorities.