Photo Credit: Flash90

Sukkos in Israel felt extraordinarily peaceful this year. Not a single terror attack, a bustling Yerushalayim teeming with tourists, and Shlomo Katz leading Hallel at the Great Synagogue together with thousands of Yidden. It smelled like the Geula was coming soon.

On Simchas Torah morning, for reasons I can’t quite pinpoint, I opted to join the netz minyan, alongside 50 others. The hakafos were swift, but during Kriyas HaTorah, an odd sound resembling a door slam persisted. My seatmate mused it might be the Iron Dome.

Advertisement





Initially, I dismissed the idea. However, as I walked home during Yizkor, intending to later head out with my children for the proper hakafos and Mussaf, the unmistakable sound of the Iron Dome reverberated off the Jerusalem hills into our neighborhood in Ramat Beit Shemesh.

Reaching home, I briefed my wife on the situation. After making Kiddush, we were interrupted by an air raid siren. Hastily, we ran into our mamad (safe room), trying to keep our children calm. Once the sirens quieted, and we were about to walk out the door to hakafos, the sirens roared back into life, sending us into a panic once more. That day, we didn’t venture out for hakafos. Our children and neighbors improvised, dancing with a toy sefer Torah and conducting their own Kol HaNearim.

The following hours were a blur of rumors. The end of Yom Tov brought devastating news; we were in the throes of war. Countless friends and neighbors had been summoned to miluim mid-Yom Tov. We were left reeling, attempting to shield our children from the horrifying reality.

Our world seemed to shift overnight. Flights canceled, a family bar mitzvah postponed, the resurgence of online school – we were thrust back into a lifestyle reminiscent of the covid era.

Yet, in this bleak time, acts of chesed flourish. A global effort to support our soldiers, assist tourists, comfort victims’ families, and aid the wounded emerged. This unity, this outpouring of love and support, though bittersweet, still bears the scent of the Geula – though not as rosy as it seemed a few days prior.

Sitting at home, the sonic booms of fighter jets blended with the distant sounds of interceptions, resonating from beyond the hills. In this unsettling ambiance, I found myself introspecting, wondering how I could make a difference. How could I offer merit for our soldiers and our cherished land? I remembered that the Haftara of Simchas Torah begins with the first chapter of Sefer Yehoshua, which chronicles the initial conquest of Eretz Yisrael by the Children of Israel.

Motivated, I decided to begin studying Nach, starting with Yehoshua, aiming to derive insights and reflections. My intent, as always, is to bridge the teachings from the past with our contemporary challenges, helping us internalize the lessons of Nach in our daily existence. The insights I gathered from the first chapter were astounding, and I am eager to share them with you:

Sefer Yehoshua starts with Hashem instructing Yehoshua to lead the Jewish people into the land of Israel. Hashem conveys three significant messages to him:

The Jewish people will inherit every place on which they set foot. Their territory will extend from the wilderness and Lebanon to the Euphrates in the East, covering the entire Hittite region, and reaching to the Mediterranean Sea in the West. No enemy will stand against Yehoshua throughout his life. Just as Hashem was with Moshe, He assures Yehoshua of His unwavering support, promising never to leave him. Yehoshua is encouraged to firmly uphold all teachings Moshe shared. He’s warned to remain true to these teachings, continuously reciting and reflecting on them. Only by doing so will he achieve success. Hashem emphasizes the need for courage and resilience, urging Yehoshua not to fear, and reminding him of His eternal presence.

From these verses, it’s evident that the assurance of Eretz Yisrael is contingent upon adherence to the Torah.

I shared in my post that I noticed my downstairs neighbor hosting a family from a hard-hit community. One of their sons, against all odds, was engrossed in a Gemara in the garden. This inspirational dedication to Torah helped me understand the idea that our connection to Eretz Yisrael is strengthened through commitment to Torah and mitzvah. It’s crucial to lead a life aligned with Torah values as that is what will unlock the doors of Eretz Yisrael.

The next day, I continued learning Yehoshua, and the next part astounded me no less. The Navi continues that following Hashem’s conversation with Yehoshua about leading the nation into Eretz Yisrael, Yehoshua promptly initiated preparations to enter the land. Yehoshua spoke to the tribes of Reuven, Gad and Menashe, reminding them of Moshe’s words: “Allow your families and livestock to stay in the land Moshe assigned to you on this side of the Jordan. However, your valiant men shall march forth, armed alongside your brothers, aiding them until they too claim the land Hashem has promised. Once this mission is complete, you may then reside in the land on the east side of the Jordan that Moshe designated as your inheritance.”

Their collective response resonated with commitment, “We will do everything you have commanded us and we will go wherever you send us. We will obey you just as we obeyed Moshe.”

From these verses, one gathers the essence of unity and preparation crucial for claiming Eretz Yisrael. I wrote as follows:

Over the past few days, watching the Jewish people from all corners of the world come together has been heartening, historic, and indeed emotional. I’ve heard of countless individuals augmenting their learning and tefillos, with many journeying to Eretz Yisrael to join the war effort. Flights are being chartered to send millions of dollars worth of supplies to the front lines. Families are baking, cooking, preparing sandwiches, hosting, and doing much more to help protect Eretz Yisrael. Whether residing within its borders or outside, our collective responsibility towards Eretz Yisrael is evident. It reinforces our unwavering commitment to the promises made to Moshe, underlining the essence that even if physically distant, our hearts and efforts align with the land’s welfare.

We are fulfilling our promise to Moshe and the smell of the Geula is only getting stronger.