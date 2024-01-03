Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Our Mistake – Peled a Jewish Anti-Israel Israeli

In the article “Anti-Israel Event Airs Arab Talking Points” by Marc Gronich (Dec. 22), Miko Peled is mistakenly described as an “Arab Israeli.” He is not. Miko Peled, venomously anti-Israel writer and speaker, is 100 percent Jewish; his father, Matityahu “Motti” Peled was an Israeli general in the IDF during the Six-Day War, and his grandfather, Avraham Katznelson, signed the Israeli Declaration of Independence.

Advertisement





In the aftermath of the Six-Day War, his father, General Peled, opposed Israeli occupation in the West Bank, both on what he considered to be moral grounds and tactical grounds that it was not in Israel’s long-term interest to be an occupier. General Peled supported attempts at dialogue with the PLO after the Six-Day War and was nicknamed “Abu Salam” (father of peace) by some Palestinians.

Miko Peled has gone some steps further than his father, and now supports the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state. It is ironic that most Arab Israelis are better Israelis than the traitorous piece of garbage Miko Peled, with many Druze Israelis serving with distinction as officers or enlisted men, and there are Israeli Arab Muslims who also serve with distinction in the Israeli army as officers or enlisted men, despite being exempt from the IDF draft.

Lawrence Silverman

New York City

The Keffiyeh Jew

In his article of Dec. 22, Marc Gronich reported on an anti-Israel speaker at the public library in Bethlehem, New York. Miko Peled was described in the article as an “Arab Israeli.”

Sadly, this longtime activist is a Jew, son of the late general-turned-peacenik Matti Peled and a maternal grandson of Avraham Katznelson, who was a signatory of Israel’s Declaration of Independence.

Rejecting his heritage, he appears at events wearing a keffiyeh as “The General’s Son” in denigrating Israeli defense efforts. His example is found throughout Jewish history, the Jew who betrayed his people.

Sergey Kadinsky

West Hempstead, N.Y.

Editor’s Note:

Thank you to the letter writers for bringing this to our attention. We have corrected the online version of the article.

A Message to Jewish Liberals

Millions of American Jews are currently raising funds for Israel during its war with Hamas murderers and terrorists. It is my firm belief that liberal and ultra-liberal Jews must accept a piece of the blame for the October 7 pogrom that shocked the world.

In 2008 and 2012, liberal Jews voted overwhelmingly for Barack Obama despite the uncontested fact that Obama had been tutored and shaped by Jeremiah Wright, whose worldview consisted of a vitriolic hatred of Jews, Israel, America and Christians.

As president, Obama’s “world tour” – consisting of apologies for all the wrongs supposedly committed by America – never met with the rightful condemnation it deserved. Arab potentates were lionized while Israel and its prime minister, Netanyahu, were demonized. Much of this took place privately in the Obama White House. Numerous leaks confirmed Obama’s hostility.

The culmination of Obama’s perfidy and anti-Israel stance was his six-billion-dollar largesse toward the world’s worst rogue regime, Iran, governed by a cabal of mullahs totally and firmly devoted to Israel’s destruction and the death of all the Jews in the world. Adding to our embarrassment, was the continuing Iranian chant of “Death to America” even as billions were being given.

Donald Trump put a stop to all the moronic giveaways and put the Iranian regime on notice for all their sponsorship of terrorism. He augmented that by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved our embassy there. Then came his recognition of the annexed Golan Heights as a permanent part of northern Israel. Naturally, his highly pro-Israel behavior was ridiculed by America’s liberal Jewish community. “Oh, his language and his crude emanations were just too, too unacceptable.”

Joe Biden continued along the path taken by Obama, providing Iran with yet more billions. Of course, as a Democrat, he received the overwhelming majority of the Jewish vote in 2020.

And now, as they say in Washington, let’s follow the money. Obama and Biden endowed the Iranian monsters with upwards of eight billion dollars, with which they enriched Hamas (and Hezbollah) with more than enough to pay for weapons, ammunition, equipment, recruitment and training, with a cadre of dedicated terrorist leaders that worked closely with them, organizing, planning and rehearsing the bloodthirsty carnage that ensued on October 7.

And now the checks are being written, as always on the heels of Jewish tragedies. All that money will do much toward healing, fixing, restoring and building, but can’t restore any of the lives lost. My question to America’s liberal Jews: You gave votes and donations to two men that, in essence, betrayed Israel. You denigrated Donald Trump for his unforgivable crime of being a Republican, but can you, with an iota of authenticity, deny that the horrific pogrom of October 7 would not have come to fruition if Trump had been in charge? Would the maniacal mullahs of Iran have received a plugged nickel instead of eight billion plus dollars?

Where’s the outrage in both Houses of Congress? Twenty-seven Jewish Democrats in the House and nine Jewish senators. (Google likely lists 10, but I refuse to acknowledge Bernie Sanders as being a Jew. His entire adult life has been one of espousing Marxism, socialism and communism, those being his anti-Jewish core beliefs.)

Where is Chuck Schumer? Hiding under his desk, fearful of losing the votes of Muslim New Yorkers? Where are Jerrold Nadler and Richard Blumenthal? I guess Nadler’s too busy claiming that Antifa is a myth. No, Congressman, perhaps your tenure as a Jewish representative is a myth.

The burning question is: Will a significant number of liberal Jews finally realize that the Democrat party is a frightening entity having no semblance to the Democrat party we all grew up respecting? Where’s the outrage when Jew-haters and Israel-haters of “the squad,” along with dozens of other Democrats in the House, spew their vile hatreds and their support of Hamas every day? When will our liberals realize that their party’s radical left-wing is now dominant and that it hates Jews, Israel and Zionism?

The mean-spirited assemblies of Hamas supporters that are currently blocking traffic and commerce and defacing monuments and government buildings should ring an alarm bell. There are sizable communities in Minnesota and Michigan that defend, support and justify all that Hamas, Hezbollah and other jihadists say and do. They are represented in the House by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. I’ve heard that alarm bell, but have a few million Jewish liberals heard it? If they haven’t, worse will come, much worse, and more blood will be on their hands.

The prognosis is painfully clear. The Democrat party cannot and should not be trusted to fight this malignancy, this antisemitic scourge that currently exists here in our beloved USA. Be it Trump, DeSantis, Haley or some other Republican, there must be a regime change via next year’s election.

Myron Hecker

Via Email

Keep Those Letters Coming…

Congratulations to my fellow 2023 “Letter to the Editor” writers. Surveys reveal that “Letters to The Editor” is one of the most widely read and popular sections of any newspaper.

Most newspapers will print letters submitted by any writer regardless of where they live so long as the topic is relevant to readers.

It helps to have a snappy introduction, good hook, be timely, precise, have an interesting or different viewpoint to increase your odds of being published. Many papers welcome letters commenting on their own editorials, articles or previously published letters to the editor.

I continue to be grateful that The Jewish Press along with other newspapers afford both me and my fellow letter writers the opportunity to express our views, as well as differing opinions on issues of the day.

Please join me along with your neighbors in reading The Jewish Press. Patronize their advertisers; they provide the revenues necessary to keep them in business. This helps pay to provide space for your favorite or not-so-favorite letter writers.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.

Long Time Reader and Frequent Letter Writer