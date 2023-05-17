Photo Credit: United Nations Headquarters / YouTube screenshot

The truly disgraceful United Nations gave a stage to Palestinian Authority’s aging leader, Mahmoud Abbas, at a special anti-Israel UN event in praise of Nakba, a global Arab Yom Kippur that bemoans the fact that five Arab armies, hundreds of Palestinian terrorists, and thousands of Palestinian rockets, have been unable to destroy the Jewish State of Israel. At the podium of the United Nations in New York, the antisemitic Abbas compared Israel to Nazis when he said Israelis “lie just like Goebbels.”

Actually, it was Abbas that lied to the UN and the world when he said that Israel prevented Muslims from access to the Al-Aqsa compound on the Temple Mount when, in fact, 200,000 Muslims prayed there daily during Ramadan.

The deranged Abbas lashed out against the US and UK saying they were responsible for the displacement “of a million Palestinians during the 1948 war,” and claiming “they bear political and ethical responsibility directly for the Nakba of the Palestinian people” by deciding to establish another entity in his “historic homeland.” They did it, he said, “for their own colonial goals and objectives.”

He failed to mention that the world body at the time also created the Muslim countries of Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia, as well as protecting Egypt. The outlandish Abbas also made the breathtaking claim that the Hebrew Bible, “including the Torah”, proves that “the Palestinians were descendants of the biblical Canaanites.” The rambling Palestinian leader contradicted himself several times. Despite his very public antisemitic rantings and incitement against Jews “and “their dirty feet,” he falsely claimed at the UN that he was not against Jews.

This, despite the fact that there still exists a Palestinian law that any Arab who sells his land to a Jew faces the death penalty. But the biggest contradiction of all was when he mumbled about being open for talks with Israel about a two-state solution but then conditioned that by demanding Palestinian rights to both land within sovereign Israel as well as in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and also demanding the right of return of “Palestinian refugees” to land within the pre-1967 lines. In other words, a no-Israel solution.

Abbas ended his speech with the demand that the United Nations suspend Israel’s membership at the UN. I wonder what the result of such a vote would have been, given the absence of the relatively normal countries that removed themselves from the insulting UN event? I guess that Israel would not be a UN member today.