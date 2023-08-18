Photo Credit: pixabay

Last month, we read the story of Zimri, the prince from the tribe of Shimon, who sinned before Hashem, Moshe and Klal Yisrael with a Moabite woman. Everyone stood around in a state of shock until Pinchas courageously went into the tent, killed both of them, and ended the plague that G-d brought to destroy Bnei Yisrael.

What’s very telling about this story is that at the time, people questioned Pinchas’s motives, suggesting he was acting fanatical or that he was simply out of line. This is precisely why Hashem says to Moshe: “Pinchas son of Elazar, son of Aaron, the kohen, has turned back My wrath from upon the children of Israel, when he zealously avenged My vengeance among them, so I did not consume the children of Israel in my vengeance.”

What’s interesting about this event is the people who stood around and did nothing. What stopped the people from rising up against Zimri, and against the evil Moabites who brought us to the depths of Baal Peor, especially since they knew his actions were detestable before the eyes of Hashem?

Fear.

The same fear that gripped Bnei Israel when they stood at the foot of the Yam Suf as the Egyptians pursued them. They saw how Hashem brought them out with a “strong and mighty hand,” yet were paralyzed by utter terror when facing the Red Sea.

Once again, an opportunity is presented for greatness. This time it came in the form of Nachshon Ben Aminadav, who entered the water until it reached his neck, causing the Sea to split.

Today that fear has gripped many in the Modern Orthodox community, who remain quiet when they know they should speak out.

Recently, I got a phone call from an Orthodox couple, telling me how they felt uncomfortable reading an article I had written about not wearing gay pride kipahs. In the article, I explained that it is one thing to love and accept our gay brothers and sisters – which we all should – but to support a forbidden act itself? A gay pride yarmulke, or any such symbol supporting a forbidden act, is not to be taken lightly, as it goes directly against the Torah.

Many Modern Orthodox Jews take a very liberal stance on many issues including gay pride, not realizing what it actually means, fearing a communal backlash. Others have close friends and family who are gay, and therefore try to be more understanding and supportive, which is admirable. But there is a fine line between loving someone as opposed to supporting values that are in direct contradiction with Torah law.

Having grown up in a political family, I can understand avoiding conflict, and avoiding any position that polarizes. But in certain cases, a man’s got to take a stand, much in the same way Pinchas and Nachshon did. Even when it’s uncomfortable.

Many years ago, my father, the only shomer Shabbos person at the time attended the University of Miami in 1960, was required to take two tests on Shabbos. Although he was already in probation, he simply flat out refused to take them, going up against the professor and the school itself. Eventually, it was rescheduled for Sunday, and in the end the professor gained respect for his courage, rewarding him with two A’s, allowing him to become a lawyer and a whole lot more.

Recently, the co-owner of The West Orange Bake Shop, Yitzy Mittel, refused a rainbow cupcake order for a conservative shul celebrating gay pride. Mittel, an Orthodox Jew, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that Jewish law holds that LGBTQ symbols are “antithetical to what we stand for.” The symbols are “a celebration of something which is against Torah,” he said. “I didn’t want to be making that cake.”

This garnered a great deal of negative press and communal pressure, yet he stood his ground, effectuating a kiddush Hashem by upholding Torah values.

I called Yitzy and asked him what his take away from this ordeal was. Interestingly, we discussed the episode of Zimri, and he too mentioned how everyone stood around – aware of Zimri’s wrongdoing – yet did nothing. He explained, “Many Modern Orthodox Jews today are paralyzed, and refuse to take a stand for Torah principles.”

It all starts with digging your heels into the soil and taking a firm stance on what you believe. Whether it was my father honoring the Sabbath, Yitzy refusing to sacrifice his values, Nachshon who traveled uncharted waters, or Pinchas who saved Klal Yisrael. It all starts with a healthy dose of courage to stand up for truth.