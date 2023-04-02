Photo Credit: courtesy author

You enter a mysterious yet familiar realm. From the mists of history, you recall stories your grandfather told you. Stories of heroes and villains, sorcerers and miracle-workers. But this time there is a new twist. A twist that excites the imagination of your otherwise bored son and piques the interest of your normally indifferent daughter. It is The Dragon Haggadah.

20-sided fantasy die (AI-generated illustration by BSpitz)

The Dragon Haggadah is a free-to-download, experimental Haggadah. It has the complete text of the age-old, traditional Haggadah. However, weaved into the text and rites of the Seder night is a quest, an adventure. The quest will be familiar to fans of the wildly popular Dungeons and Dragons game. It is a role-playing game where players take on the identity of fictional characters. These characters will have unusual personal stories and backgrounds. They can be elves, dwarves, halflings, gnomes, dragonborn and even human.

They may have specialized skills or magical powers. Those skills and powers will prove essential in overcoming the challenges of the Dragon Haggadah.

Batya holding baby (AI-generated illustration by BSpitz)

Besides the role-playing and likely battle or two, there are riddles to solve and puzzles to decipher. The Haggadah provides ready-made characters for playing and suggestions for others that can be created.

The Haggadah is beautifully illustrated with fantastic representations of many of the classic fantasy archetypes, as well as many other scenes that resonate with the themes of the Haggadah. A series of biblical fiction short stories at the end of the Haggadah complete the book and provide inspiration for letting your imagination take you and other Seder participants to the times of our forefathers and relive, in a novel, fun, and engaging way, the Exodus of our people from the bondage of Egypt.

sample Seder puzzle by BSpitz

To find out more and to download The Dragon Haggadah, follow this link https://ben-tzion.com/the-dragon-haggadah-draft-free-download/ and join the unusual community that is engaging with our traditions in a magical way.

Chag Kasher Ve’sameach!