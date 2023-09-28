Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Z’man Simchateinu

Though there is a mitzvah of simcha on all Yamim Tovim, only Sukkot is described as “z’man simchateinu – the time of our joy.” (See Mishneh Torah, Sukkah 18:12) Of the four times the word “simcha” is used in the Torah regarding the Yamim Tovim, three of them refer to Sukkos (Vayikra 23:40, Devarim 16:14-15). What is the source of this heightened level of simcha?

The simplest explanation is that we celebrate the successful harvest marked by Sukkot, also known as Chag Ha’asif – the harvest festival (Shemot 23:16, Vayikra 23:39).

Lifnei Hashem

While other cultures also have harvest celebrations, Sukkot is different in that it focuses on the Beit HaMikdash (See Moreh Nevuchim 3:43). We celebrate lifnei (before) Hashem because we (are meant to) realize that He is the cause of our success. Much like the mitzvah of bikkurim, on Sukkot, we use harvest products to praise and thank Hashem for our success – displayed by our integration and taking of the daled minim as part of Hallel (See also Rashbam, Ramban to Vayikra 23:39 and Ritva to Sukka 53a). Sitting in the Sukkah, we remember how Hashem cared for us in the desert and realize that He continues to do so today.

Simchat Beit HaShoeva – Celebrating the Water Libation

The focus of our joy in the Beit HaMikdash was the Simchat Beit HaShoeva, the “Water Libation Celebration.” (Rashi to Sukkah 50a) Throughout each night of Sukkot, the people celebrated the water drawn from the Shiloach spring before pouring it onto the Mizbeiach the next morning. Chazal note that one who never witnessed the joy of this ceremony “never saw joy in his entire life” (Sukkah 51b)!

Why was this ritual, which is not even (explicitly) mentioned in the Torah, the center of the Sukkot celebration? Pouring water seems like little reason to celebrate. Sukkot is observed at the end of the summer when the springs are at their lowest point. The water libation ceremony is a national prayer beseeching Hashem to provide us with more water in the year ahead (Rosh Hashana 16a). Why was this ceremony the source of such extraordinary joy?

A Deeper Level Of Simcha

The focus on the Simchat Beit HaShoeva expresses a deeper level of simcha. We rejoice not only because of our successful harvest but also because of our realization that Hashem cares and provides for us. Most people celebrate their success but have no real reason to assume that it will continue in the future. We, however, know that our success signifies the strength of our relationship with Hashem, so we are confident that the success will continue.

When we pour our precious last drops of water on the Mikdash’s Mizbeiach, we are like Eliyahu HaNavi at Har HaCarmel, who poured out four giant jugs of the last remaining water (after years of drought) on the Mizbeiach as an expression of his confidence in Hashem’s mercy (Melachim I 17:34-35, See also Shmuel II 23:16).

The water libation ceremony expresses this same confidence by not only pouring out our last water but also celebrating intensively while doing so. We reflect on our success of the past year, appreciate its source, thank and praise Hashem for it, and express our faith and confidence in the future.

Like Eliyahu HaNavi, whose actions and tefillot at Har HaCarmel were answered with rain (Melachim I 17:45), our celebration and demonstration of faith make us worthy of receiving rain and Hashem’s other berachot (Sefer HaChinuch 325).

Though it is always easy to focus on what we are missing in our lives, we must use Chag HaSukkot to focus upon and celebrate Hashem’s great blessings that we often take for granted. May this celebration strengthen our confidence and merit continued health, happiness, and hatzlacha in the upcoming year.