Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXII No. 18 5781

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

April 30, 2021 – 18 Iyar 5781

7:33 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 8:37 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbeinu Tam 9:05 NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Emor

Weekly Haftara: VehaKohanim HaLeviim (Ezekiel 44:15-31)

Daf Yomi: Yoma 19

Mishna Yomit: Parah 4:3-4

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayim 75: 1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Malveh v’Loveh chap. 1-3

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:01 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:24 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:51 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 4

Sefiras HaOmer: 33

Today is Lag BaOmer – the 33rd day of the Omer – a break in the sorrowful period when we do not cut our hair or rejoice with music. On Lag BaOmer we may cut our hair and hold weddings and other celebrations with music. There are various minhagim regarding the exact length and time frame of this mourning period. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayim 493, where these minhagim are clearly delineated.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.