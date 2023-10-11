Photo Credit: courtesy, MDA
Simon Walters, British Ambassador to Israel, donates blood at Tel Hashomer during Operation Iron Swords

Simon Walters, British Ambassador to Israel, appeared Tuesday at the Magen David Adom Blood Bank in Tel Hashomer and donated blood as part of the national effort to help the injured.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAustralian Jews under Fierce Antisemitic Arab Attacks following Shabbat Simchat Torah Massacre
Next articleIsraeli TikTok Influencer Mocks ‘Palestinian’ Rally: ‘From the River to the Sea, Petah Tikvah Will Be Free’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR