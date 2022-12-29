Rebbetzin Rachel Isaacs, the rebbetzin at the Rebibo Center for Jewish life in Phoenix, Arizona, talks about the importance of being yourself. We are all unique individuals created by G-d. We all have a unique purpose in life. When we feel comfortable in our skin, we can feel free to be who we are, and only then, can we accomplish what we are meant to do in this world. Everyone contributes to the world with their own talents and abilities. Rebbetzin Rachel also talks about helping our kids feel like they belong and also to feel proud of who they are. There is a balance between fitting in with everyone else and still being true to yourself. Children (and adults alike) need to be the best version of themselves.
