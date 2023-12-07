Rebbetzin Rachel Welfeld gives us a first-hand demonstration on how to heal our inner child. Many of the issues that we are struggling with today are due to traumatic experiences we had when we were younger. Once we learn how to properly heal our inner child, we can deal with our current struggles from a position of calmness and confidence. Rebbetzin Rachel also teaches us the importance of truly being in the moment, and she gives us the tools to help us be present in the current moment of our lives. To get in touch with Rebbetzin Rachel, you can What’s App her at 404-819-9444 or email [email protected]

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIslam is Unique! – Phantom Nation [audio]
Next articleFighting IDF Soldiers ‘Thirsty and Hungry for Torah’
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR