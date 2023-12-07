<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lrnh0BC2RqY?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Rachel Welfeld gives us a first-hand demonstration on how to heal our inner child. Many of the issues that we are struggling with today are due to traumatic experiences we had when we were younger. Once we learn how to properly heal our inner child, we can deal with our current struggles from a position of calmness and confidence. Rebbetzin Rachel also teaches us the importance of truly being in the moment, and she gives us the tools to help us be present in the current moment of our lives. To get in touch with Rebbetzin Rachel, you can What’s App her at 404-819-9444 or email [email protected]