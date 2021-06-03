Photo Credit: Bring Them Home

Rav Nachman Kahana speaks about this weeks Parsha and the birth pains that Israel is currently going through. For more information please visit itstimetoleave.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLapid-Bennett’s Shinui Bloc Fails in First Attempt To Replace Likud’s Knesset Speaker
Next articleAmid Health Rumors, Hezbollah’s Nasrallah Set to Deliver Public Speech Next Week
Josh Wander
Among many other things, Josh Wander is founder of Bring Them Home a website presenting a Torah perspective on Aliyah.
Loading Facebook Comments ...