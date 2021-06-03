Photo Credit: Wikimedia / khamenei.ir
Amid ongoing questions about the state of his health, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver public remarks next Tuesday, the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar TV network announced.

According to the report, the Iranian proxy terror group chief will deliver a live address at 5:30 pm Tuesday to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the founding of the Iranian proxy in Lebanon.

Appearing pale, Nasrallah coughed and choked his way through his most recent televised address last week, an address to mark the 21st anniversary of the IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Numerous local and regional news sites began speculating about the terror chief’s health status; Hezbollah sources claimed the secretary-general was ill with pneumonia and “seasonal allergies.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posited after his speech that Nasrallah may have become ill with COVID-19. However, Israel’s Hebrew-language Channel 13 News team said the Hezbollah chief has not yet been tested for COVID-19.

