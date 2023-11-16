Photo Credit: Pixabay

Since the dawn of Jewish history, one thing remains constant – the more people oppress the Jews, the stronger we become. And this time is not different

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleToldot: The Prophetic Destiny Of Rivka’s Twins
Next articleComplicit, Complacent or Clear? -Pull Up a Chair [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com