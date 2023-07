Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie speaks from the heart as she describes her first car accident in Israel; she then interviews Avraham Shalom Fansapurkar who made aliyah from India in June, and discusses the difficulties he encountered on his very first day; Natalie then speaks about how vacations with the family in Israel, despite the crowds, are worthwhile and important in creating life long memories, and describes the mistakes she made in not doing them when the children were young.