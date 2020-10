Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks about having faith, and making the move to Israel even in the face of the unknown; speaks with Yoseph Prigal, an oleh from Baltimore who came to Israel at the age of 18 and never went back, and joined the army as a lone soldier; and speaks with Abe Katsman, Counsel to Republicans Overseas Israel, about the role of the Republican party here in Israel and of course, about the upcoming US elections.