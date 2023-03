Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Arlene Milgram, 81, Boca- Modiin; Arlene tells about her move and her ways of finding a new home and establishing a new life in Israel after wanting to come home for years. She is a resilient and active 81-year-old showing us that olim can come and succeed in building a new life at any age. Contact Natalie for any questions about Modiin and living in the golden years in this vibrant city. natalie@israelnewstalkradio.com