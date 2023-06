Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks with Marc Rosenberg, VP of Diaspora Partnerships for Nefesh b’Nefesh, the organization responsible for North American Aliyah to Israel. Marc touches upon the two big hurdles people struggle with when starting their aliyah plans….1) the bureacratic technical issues like gathering identity documents; and 2) choosing a new home, community, job, etc. How do people do both? Listen to this and more in this down-to-earth interview.