So many of us are weighed down in life due to carrying excess emotional baggage. We may have been carrying the weight of negative emotions for so long that we may not even be able to identify the source of our load so we can more easily let it go. We may know exactly why we are carrying around emotional baggage and see how it’s damaging us and our relationships, but still can’t let it go. Why is this? How can we break free from emotional baggage that is holding us back from being the best version of self and fly forward towards the healthy, happy me!

