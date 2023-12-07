Photo Credit: Pixabay

The relevance and message of the Chanukah story feels even more potent this year. Lighting up the darkness, fighting for our survival and miracles within dark times are themes that in real time, so many of us connect to in the here and now. What are some of the deeper lessons of Chanukah that can give us guidance and perspective on the story that we are in the middle of right now? Listen to Soul Talk and hear Chanukah perspectives that will help you find the light of hope in dark times.