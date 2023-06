Photo Credit: Pixabay

Life is unpredictable. Bad things do happen. Human beings have fears. Does having fear and having faith in G-d contradict one another? Can I say I I truly believe in a loving G-d whose actively involved in the goings on in the world and my life and still harbor fear? Faith and Fear can live together simulatenously. Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn about the Empowering Dynamic of Faith Facing Fear.