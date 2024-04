Photo Credit: Pixabay

The idea of redemption is a concept that is espoused by different religions. What is the Jewish concept of redemption? What does it mean to be redeemed and how can one bring about a redemptive state. This is a fundamental concept that has very practical ramifications on the quality and purpose of our life. Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn the surprising secret meaning of redemption.