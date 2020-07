Photo Credit: Pixabay

What you see, and what you THINK it stands for, is not what it is, because you are being fed fake news, distractions, deceptions, demoralization and division. Tamar Yonah speaks with Barry Shaw, the International Public Diplomacy Director at strategic-israel.org. Barry explains the tactics that the extreme Left uses in order to gain power, and keep us quiet and docile until they believe that they can take over, peacefully or not.