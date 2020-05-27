Photo Credit: Pixabay

This week in preparation for Shavuot our team speaks about the weekly Torah portion of Naso. How we are to understand the ritual of the Sotah, the woman suspected of committing adultery and the juxtaposition of the Nazir. The Nazirite who takes a vow to refrain from drinking wine or having anything made from grapes. Rabbi Yitzchak and William speak about both of these concepts connecting back to the sin in the Garden of Eden, and how all this relates to our own preparation for the reception of the holy Torah on Shavuot.