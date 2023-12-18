<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/72pKLHKPtbg?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Shalom friends

I’m sharing a video I created as a response to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his reprehensible accusations against the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

I’m not sure whether this video will reach him, but it’s crucial to understand that this message is equally directed at us!

For too long, Israeli PR, [‘Hasbara] has been seeking approval for every action we do from the “progressive” world who in return is patronizing us even in issues concerning the safety of our lives.

But, enough is enough!

We refuse to passively witness our brethren in Judea & Samaria deploying their loved ones into battle, welcoming some back in coffins, enduring daily terror attacks from Palestinian extremists, only to confront bullying and unfounded accusations from individuals worldwide, including the President of the United States. We are skeptical of such ‘friendships’ and won’t accept this any longer.

We will no longer remain silent in the face of these anti-Semitic and disgraceful accusations against the righteous Jews of Judea and Samaria.

Ezri ToBe