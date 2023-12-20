Photo Credit: Screenshot

Last week, a Golani Brigade combat team set out to search buildings in the Kasbah of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, a dense area in northern Gaza. Fire opened on the fighters from one of the houses, and an explosive device was set off by Hamas terrorists. The force returned fire, and when the soldiers took battle positions, the force split in two. In the effort to rescue the trapped soldiers who were under heavy fire, another force arrived and entered the building, where an explosive charge was activated, followed by another, causing the death of ten soldiers and officers, including the commander of the 13th Battalion.

And last Friday, the IDF shot and killed by mistake three Israeli hostages who had been freed from their captors, also in Shuja’iyya.

But on Wednesday, we were treated to the sight of 56 buildings on the outskirts of Shuja’iyya coming down in smoke. So may all Your enemies perish, O God (Judges 5:31).

And this is how the neighborhood looked on Wednesday morning:

Finally, this is the Hamas-affiliated comedian Ali Nasman, wearing an Israel Prison System shirt against the background of the APC model in Palestine Square at the heart of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

Ali Nasman was eliminated on October 13.

The Palestine Square and the APC model were eliminated on December 17.