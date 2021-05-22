Photo Credit: Israel Police

An Arab terrorist attempted, twice, to run over Jews in Lod who were out for a walk in the beautiful Sabbath afternoon weather this weekend.

The first attack took place near the open air market in the city. No one was injured but the suspect managed to flee before police arrived.

Meir Layosh, spokesperson for the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDFS), said the attempted ramming attack was “carried out by an Arab driver who twice tried to run over a man who was walking with his wife and small children on a street in the “mechina” area in Lod.”

שבת שקטה סך הכל. ניסיון דריסה ליד השוק שהמשטרה טיפלה בו בצורה הכי מהירה שיש. כמו שצריך. מחד, אסור להיות שאננים, כי זה חוזר ברגע. מאידך – העיר הזו צריכה לעלות על המסלול שהיא הייתה עליו ב8 השנים האחרונות, בנייה ויצירה במקביל לאכיפה וטיפול שורש בבעיות הקיימות. הלוואי שיהיה שבוע טוב. — מאיר ליוש Meir Layosh (@MLayosh) May 22, 2021

A municipal patrol vehicle that was at the scene directed the intended victim to the Israeli Border Guard Patrol officers who were at the scene.

The Border Guard police searched for the suspect, but it was only with the second attempted attack they were able to identify and capture him after a chase.

“This business in Lod will only calm down when there is a harsh and immediate response to any violence,” said Layosh.

Police handled it as quickly as possible and properly,” he said. “The point is, do not be complacent, because it comes back in an instant. On the other hand – this city needs to embark on the path it has been on for the past eight years, building and creating while enforcing and addressing existing problems,” Layosh added.